August 14, 2019 Weather Preview

High pressure builds in Wednesday and provides us with a great midweek and possibly Thursday too!

As far as the weather for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open this weekend…There may be a few scattered showers and storms around Friday and a cold front may impact the region with some scattered showers and storms Sunday which could cause some issues for the tournament. Stay tuned for updates as the week goes on.

Wednesday: Looks nice with some sun, a nice breeze and less humidity. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. Wind: Nearly Calm.

Thursday: Sun fading behind clouds. Slight chance of a shower by evening. High near 75.

Friday: Turns muggier with some sun and a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon storm. Most, however, stay dry. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Warm and muggy with scattered storms possibly developing. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: A few showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High in the upper 70s.