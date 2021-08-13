August 13 weather forecast: Hot weather sticks around for one more day

(Friday, August 13, 2021) It’s the last hot, muggy, stormy day for a little while. Relief is on the way for the weekend that will spill over into the beginning of next week too.

We have one more hot and muggy day to deal with.

Temperatures will rise back into the mid to upper 80s.

At times the heat index will get as high as the low to mid 90s.

The humidity is staying very high with dew points in the 70s at times.

That’ll make it feel very stuffy and tropical, but it won’t last.

Lower dew points in the 40s and 50s are on the way beginning this weekend.

A strong cold front will move across the area later Friday into early Saturday morning.

Chances of rain and thunderstorms along this front are scattered in nature. Storms may appear to be in clusters as opposed to an organized line.

Most of the day Friday should actually be rain-free.

As we get closer to and after sunset the chances for showers and storms begin to go up more.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side again with the threat of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty damaging winds.

We’ll wake up some stubborn clouds and perhaps a lingering shower or two Saturday morning.

But then the day gets better.

Clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures will also be much cooler in the 70s with much lower humidity.

A nice breeze should feel pretty nice too.

You may need the sweatshirts or fleece jackets if you’re going to be out late Saturday night or up early Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 50s and perhaps upper 40s for some spots.

Sunday looks great with sunshine, 70s, and low humidity. Monday looks to be about the same!

Some moisture is trying to close in on the Southern Tier by Tuesday.

We’ll likely just notice extra clouds as the chance of showers appears to hold off until Wednesday into Thursday. We should feel the warmth and some humidity return by then too.

Friday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of scattered showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong or severe. High mid 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and storms which should begin to taper towards dawn. Low mid 60s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Increasing sun. Much more refreshing and breezy. High near 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of a few showers. High low 80s.

Thursday: Slight chance of a shower. Mix of sun and clouds. High low 80s.