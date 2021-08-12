August 12 weather forecast: High heat and humidity continue, along with chance for severe storms

(Thursday, August 12, 2021) The hot, muggy, and somewhat stormy pattern continues for a couple more days. Then, relief is on the way this weekend.

We continue our very hot and very muggy streak Thursday.

Temperatures will stay well into the 80s to close to 90.

At times the heat index will get as high as the mid 90s to close to 100.

The humidity will also be very high with dew points in the 70s at times.

That’ll make it feel very stuffy and tropical.

As a result there is a Heat Advisory Thursday afternoon for all of the Southern Tier.

There is a cold front approaching the area from the west later in the day Thursday.

The chance for more scattered strong to severe storms are higher as opposed to earlier in the week.

The best chance for storms will be in the late afternoon through the evening hours.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the threat of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty damaging winds.

The chance for rain and storms are still with us Friday when another cold front (and the last one for a while) is forecast to pass by.

This front will bring relief from the hot and humid weather by the weekend.

Temperatures will drop back into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

The overnight temperatures will feel much more comfortable too with lows in the 50s.

It looks like a stretch of dry weather (something we haven’t seen in a while) will try to set up for most of next week.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe. High upper 80s to near 90. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers and storms taper off. Warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Increasing sun. Much more refreshing and breezy. High near 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Slight chance of a shower. Mix of sun and clouds. High low 80s.