August 12, 2020 weather forecast: Heat and humidity die down

(Wednesday, August 12th 2020) The heat and humidity take a break for the remainder of the week. Temperatures stay just above normal, but it’ll be a more tolerable warmth.

Tuesday night’s cold front will bring in slightly cooler and slightly less humid air back to the Southern Tier.

The front is going to stall just far enough south to keep any rain away for the most part.

A few spotty afternoon showers can’t be completely ruled out, especially for the Catskills and the Poconos.

Temperatures consistently stay pretty warm all week with highs in the 80s.

However, the dew points shouldn’t get too high which will make the warmth feel bearable.

High pressure remains pretty dominant all week and even into the weekend.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Feeling slightly less humid. High mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: NW 2-6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Saturday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.High low 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Showers likely. High near 80.

Tuesday: Few showers. High mid 70s.