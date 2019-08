Wasn’t a fan of the temperature dip this past weekend? We start to warm up a little bit Monday. Temperatures are more seasonable with highs around 80. It stays sunny and dry too.

We’re watching our next system moving in from the west. This brings rain showers and the chance of thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures fall back to the 70s then. The overall pattern is to continue to keep the daytime high temperatures below normal this week.