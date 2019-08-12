August 12, 2019 Weather Preview

Wasn’t a fan of the temperature dip this past weekend? We start to warm up a little bit Monday. Temperatures are more seasonable with highs around 80. It stays sunny and dry too.

We’re watching our next system moving in from the west. This brings rain showers and the chance of thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures fall back to the 70s then. The overall pattern is to continue to keep the daytime high temperatures below normal this week.

We don’t foresee any big storms or systems coming out way to impact the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open weekend. Stay tuned for updates as the week goes on!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Few showers develop. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Rain could be hard at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers and possible storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.