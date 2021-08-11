August 11 weather forecast: Very hot and very muggy weather continues

(Wednesday, August 11, 2021) The hot, muggy, and somewhat stormy pattern continues the next few days.

We continue our very hot and very muggy streak Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay well into the 80s to close to 90 Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday.

At times the heat index will get as high as the mid 90s.

The humidity will also be very high with dew points in the 70s at times.

That’ll make it feel very stuffy and tropical.

As a result there is a Heat Advisory Wednesday and Thursday afternoons for all of the Southern Tier.

Pieces of energy moving across the Northeast will be just strong enough to generate scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the threat of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty damaging winds.

The chance for rain and storms do appear Friday when a cold front is forecast to pass by.

This front will bring relief from the hot and humid weather by the weekend.

Temperatures will drop back into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

The overnight temperatures will feel much more comfortable too with lows in the 50s.

It looks like a stretch of dry weather (something we haven’t seen in a while) will try to set up for most of next week.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s to near 90.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, mild, and muggy with some passing showers or storms. Low upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Morning clouds and a few lingering showers. Then increasing sun. Much more refreshing. High near 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.