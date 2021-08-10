August 10 weather forecast: Hot and humid with risk of afternoon storms

(Tuesday, August 10, 2021) The heat and humidity is just getting started.

Take it easy, stay cool, and stay weather aware with the threat of rain and storms.

Relief will come this weekend.

A dome of very hot air is moving into the Northeast this week.

Temperatures will stay well into the 80s to close to 90 all week. At times the heat index will get as high as the mid 90s.

The humidity will also be very high with dew points in the 70s at times.

That’ll make it feel very stuffy and tropical.

As a result there is a Heat Advisory Tuesday afternoon for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins counties.

There is a warm front lifting north of the area Tuesday afternoon.

This will be the culprit of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the threat of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty damaging winds.

The chance for rain and storms do appear to increase Thursday into Friday when a cold front is forecast to pass by.

This front will bring relief from the hot and humid weather by the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of afternoon and evening storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Heat index low to mid 90s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, mild, and muggy. Low upper 60s to around 70.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s to near 90.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Morning clouds and lingering showers. Then increasing sun. Much more refreshing. High near 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.