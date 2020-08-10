August 10 weather forecast: Heat and humidity comes back

(Monday, August 10th 2020) The heat and humidity is back on the raise this week.

Things are a little active too with several chances of showers and thunderstorms.

After a reprieve from the hot and muggy weather is it making a comeback this week.

Temperatures will flirt with 90 Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure keeps our weather mostly dry, but since it’s so hot and humid, we can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

This is mostly the case for the higher elevations.

A cold front approaches the area Tuesday, but it’s a slow mover.

We won’t see much of an impact from it until Tuesday night.

The best chance of rain showers and thunderstorms are mostly Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The front mentioned above is likely going to stall just to our south.

This will keep the threat of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through the end of the week.

Temperatures consistently stay pretty warm all week with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a slight risk of an afternoon thunderstorm . Warm and muggy. High upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low mid 60s. Wind: Light south.

Tuesday: Sunshine giving way to some clouds and afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and muggy. High low 90s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High mid 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.High low 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.