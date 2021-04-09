April 9 weather forecast: Rain showers move in

(Friday, April 9th, 2021) A few rain showers move in on Friday.

Even warmer air builds Saturday well into the 70s and mainly dry.

Some much needed steady rain develops Sunday.

This will lead to cooler and unsettled weather next week.

Our next chance of showers is Friday with some movement from the stalled out system that’s been to our west all week. Showers will be very scattered and spotty in nature with plenty of dry-time to enjoy the mild weather.

We shouldn’t see much, if any rain Saturday. We’ll make a run into the 70s again too.

Widespread beneficial rain slides into the Northeast by Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday will be better than Sunday.

Rain Sunday will be steady and heavy at times in the mid-afternoon.

Rainfall rates could be as high as an inch per house which could lead to some isolated flooding.

Be on the lookout for ponding in low-lying areas.

Beyond Sunday that system looks like it stalls out again, only this time it’s near us.

So that will mean cooler weather next week and unsettled at times with chances of rain showers.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Otherwise cloudy with some sun. High mid 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Gradually clearing with some fog developing in the valleys. Low around 50. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers with the threat of thunderstorms. High near 70.

Monday: A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. High near 60s.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.