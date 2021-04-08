April 8 weather forecast: Warm and sunny

(Thursday, April 8th, 2021) We have really warm and sunny weather Thursday.

We continue to stay dry until a few showers move in on Friday along with plenty of clouds.

We’ll stay mild with above normal temperatures into the weekend.

Even warmer weather makes a run at the Southern Tier Thursday with highs around 70.

We stay dry too with plenty of sunshine.

Our next chance of showers will be Friday with some movement from the stalled out system that’s been to our west all week.

Showers will be very scattered and spotty in nature with plenty of dry-time to enjoy the mild weather.

We shouldn’t see much, if any rain Saturday.

We’ll make a run into the 70s again too.

Widespread beneficial rain slides into the northeast by Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday will be better than Sunday.

Beyond Sunday that system looks like it stalls out again, only this time it’s near us.

So that will mean cooler weather next week and unsettled at times with chances of rain showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: Calm.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Otherwise cloudy with some sun. High mid 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. High low 60s.

Monday: A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.