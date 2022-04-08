(Friday, April 8, 2022) Cooler, unsettled weather pattern sets up for Friday and into the weekend. Then, the springy weather returns next week.

After a soaking rain Thursday, showers are much lighter and much more scattered Friday. There may even be some sunshine around which will help get the temperatures in the 50s.

Many spots along the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Delaware rivers will be under a flood warning until Sunday or Monday, so watch for their swollen banks this weekend.

Unfortunately, our recent bad luck with lousy weekend weather continues this weekend too. Expect more scattered rain showers that could even have some snow mixed in from to time, especially Sunday.

No accumulating snow is expected. Temperatures will only stay in the 40s all weekend.

By next week we’ll begin to warm the temperatures back up a bit! We steadily climb back to the 50s Monday and Tuesday, then well into 60s to perhaps flirting with 70 the second half of the week!

Friday: Patchy morning fog. Few scattered rain showers. Some breaks of sun. High low 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Few rain showers and cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Chance of rain and wet snow showers. High upper 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Scattered wet snow showers mix with some rain and in the afternoon. High mid 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High near 60.

Tuesday: Few morning showers. Then a blend of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Afternoon shower possible. Otherwise a blend of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Few showers and warm. High upper 60s.