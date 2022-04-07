BINGHAMTON, NY – (Thursday, April 7, 2022) Steady, heavy rain moves through the Southern Tier Thursday. The rest of the week stays cool and on the soggy side all the way through the weekend.

Grab the rain gear and be ready for a rainy day Thursday.

Rain could be heavy at times later in the afternoon and evening with possible thunderstorms as well.

An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, and upwards of 2 inches is possible east of I-81.

This rainfall may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected at this time. Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain.

Temperatures will maintain the upper 40s to around 50 Thursday.

The bulk of the rain tapers off late Thursday night. Friday is drier, however there’s still a risk for scattered rain showers by the afternoon. Temperatures should also be a few degrees warmer in the 50s.

Our recent bad luck with lousy weekend weather continues this weekend too. Expect more scattered rain showers that could even have some snow mixed in from to time.

By next week we’ll begin to warm the temperatures back up a bit.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, and cooler. High around 50. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain tapers to lighter, more scattered showers. Lows around 40. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Patchy morning fog. Few scattered rain showers. Some breaks of sun. High low 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of rain and wet snow showers. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High near 60.

Tuesday: Blend of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Afternoon shower possible. Otherwise a blend of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.