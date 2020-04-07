April 7 weather forecast; Nice day today but turning colder later this week

(Tuesday, April 7th 2020) Enjoy more sunshine Tuesday before some rain and cooler weather turns the second half of the week.

High pressure keeps us high & dry thru today.

Unfortunately a wave of low pressure will move into the area later tonight.

This will produce some rain showers later this evening into the overnight & possibly a t-storm.

The storm will quickly pull out of the area Wednesday allowing us to slowly dry Wednesday afternoon but clouds will probably persist thru the day unfortunately.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures turn much colder Thursday into Friday with even a little snow possible!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny into the early afternoon. Clouds increase later in the afternoon. Rain arrives overnight. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NW 4-10 mph

Tuesday Night: Some rain & possibly a storm develops. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers likely, gradually turning drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Windy with rain to start giving way to a few rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s early.

Friday: Blustery & cold with some rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Chance of a morning snow shower, otherwise some sun should develop. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Chance of some afternoon rain. Highs 45 to 50.

Monday: Windy with some rain showers. Highs between 45 & 50.