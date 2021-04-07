April 7 weather forecast: Highs in the 60s

(Wednesday, April 7th, 2021) A few showers Wednesday morning gradually taper off and the sun returns. Even warmer weather moves in for Thursday.

A weak disturbance that brought a few showers Wednesday morning will move out by midday.

The sun will even gradually come back.

Expect temperatures to soar into the 60s..

Even warmer weather makes a run at the Southern Tier Thursday with highs around 70.

We stay dry too.

Our next decent chance of showers start to go up Friday with some movement from the stalled out system that’s been to our west all week.

We shouldn’t see much rain Saturday.

But, widespread beneficial rain moves in Sunday.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday will be better than Sunday.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers and clouds taper to a mostly sunny sky. High upper 60s. Wind: Light North.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain showers. High low 60s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. High around 60.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High around 60.