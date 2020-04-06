April 6th weather forecast; nice weather for Monday and Tuesday

(Monday, April 6th 2020) After a pretty decent weekend, we are in store for some nice weather today into Tuesday. Unfortunately there will be a big, chilly change by late this week as we near Easter weekend.

High pressure will keep us high and dry through Tuesday with some nice sun today and Tuesday with highs in the 50s today and within a few degrees of 60 Tuesday!

Enjoy and try to take advantage of it because it will turn a wet late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday thanks to a fast moving wave of low pressure.

We should turn drier by Wednesday afternoon anyways with just a lingering shower/patchy drizzle around. Highs midweek will be in the 50s.

A powerful cold front will blast through Thursday morning with some rain and wind. Behind the front, it will turn very windy and colder with a few rain and snow showers Thursday afternoon with little to no snow accumulation.

Thursday night into Friday there could be a minor accumulating snow, especially across the higher terrain!

Even colder air will wrap in around a departing, intense storm which will probably create a bit of lake snow too!

Temperatures will probably struggle to reach the low 40s come Friday and wind chills will be significantly lower thanks to gusty winds!

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Looks good with some more sun and even a bit milder. Highs 55 to 60.

Wednesday: Chance of showers mainly during the morning. Highs in the low to maybe mid-50s.

Thursday: Windy with morning rain giving way to a few rain and snow showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s in the morning, but falling to within a few degrees of 40 by days end.

Friday: Blustery with some snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/ice pellets during the afternoon. A slushy minor snow accumulation is possible in the morning, especially across the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: A few morning snow showers/flurries, otherwise it should be a dry day with even some sun. Highs in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.

Sunday (Easter): At least a bit of rain and possibly higher terrain snow will be possible for the Easter holiday. Highs between 45 to 50.