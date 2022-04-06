(Wednesday, April 6, 2022) Wednesday is the last dry and mild day for a little while as the cooler, soggy weather returns for the end of the week.

Highs return to the 50s to around 60 again Wednesday, but there will be a breeze kicking up out of the east-southeast over 20 mph at times that makes it feel a little cooler.

Another round of more significant widespread rain is expected Wednesday night, after 10 o’clock, into Thursday, as a slow-moving cold front moves in from the west.

An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, and upwards of 2 inches is possible east of I-81. This rainfall may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected at this time.

Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain.

Highs Thursday should be cooler with the rain and clouds. Highs should be within a few degrees of 50.

The bulk of the rain tapers off late Thursday night.

The rest of the week stays seasonably cool and pretty unsettled. We could even have rain and snow showers around most of the weekend too. By next week we’ll begin to warm the temperatures back up a bit.

Wednesday: Few morning showers. Then cloudy with some sun. Breezy. High mid 50s. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain develops after 10pm. Rain will be steady at times. Lows in the 40s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, and cooler. High around 50. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Few rain showers. Some breaks of sun. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and wet snow showers. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High near 60.

Tuesday: Blend of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.