(Tuesday, April 5, 2022) Our temperatures are trending upward Tuesday.

It stays dry for now, but it turns quite wet, unsettled, and cooler the second half of the week.

It’s milder Tuesday with a nice blend of sun and clouds. Highs should have no problem getting well into the 50s to near 60.

We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. This slow moving storm sliding south of us may produce rain across the Southern Tier late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

Most of the day Wednesday is rain-free and breezy. Temperatures should also rise back into the 50s.

Another round of rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain. Up to an inch of rain or more is likely for the Southern Tier by Thursday evening.

The rest of the week stays seasonably cool and pretty unsettled. We could even have rain and snow showers around most of the weekend too.

Tuesday: Milder with a blend of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers nearby, especially south and east of Binghamton. Lows around 40. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Few morning showers. Then cloudy with some sun. Breezy. High mid 50s. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, and cooler. High around 50.

Friday: Few rain showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and wet snow showers. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High near 60.