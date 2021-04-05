April 5 weather forecast: Sunny weather ahead

(Monday, April 5th, 2021) A stretch of dry, sunny, and seasonably warm weather begins Monday through most of the week.

We’re sandwiched between a system to our east off the Canadian coast and another over the Great Lakes.

Both are not moving a whole lot, so our sunny dry weather won’t change a whole lot either.

Temperatures will stay slightly above normal in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday evening the front to our west may come close enough to give us some extra clouds and even a few showers, especially for areas farther to the west.

Warmer weather makes a run at the Southern Tier Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday where we could be coming close to 70.

Our next decent chance of showers start to go up Friday into Saturday when a larger system slowly moves west into the Northeast.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High mid 50s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low lower 30s. Wind: 3-6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High near 60.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High around 70..

Friday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High low 60s.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High low 60s.