April 30th weather forecast: potential flooding for the Southern Tier

(Thursday, April 30th 2020) Showers become heavier downpours later in the day and linger into Friday. There’s potential for flooding for the Southern Tier.

A slow moving storm will bring some soaking rain to the Southern Tier Thursday and linger all the way through Friday. The good news is the temperatures won’t be too bad. We’ll keep the temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 through the end of the week.

Since it’s been pretty soggy lately and the rain Thursday could be heavy at times, we will have to pay close attention to streams, creeks, and the river basins for potential flooding.

Up to 2” of rainfall is possible for the Binghamton area Thursday into Friday.

A flood watch has been issued for all of the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Pay especially close to poor drainage areas and small streams and creeks.

This also includes the potential for river flooding along the Susquehanna and Chenago rivers.

The Conklin and Vestal locations along the Susquehanna River are forecast to reach minor flood stage, cresting Saturday afternoon.

The low is very slow to pull away Friday, so we’ll continue to deal with rain showers and cooler temperatures. Some wrap around moisture could even linger as long as noontime Saturday.

Weak High pressure builds in later Saturday to finally dry us out for a bit.

However, another system coming from the Ohio Valley looks like it could bring some rain and possible thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times and windy. Possible flash flooding with heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Highs mid 60s. Wind: SSW 15-25+ mph.

Thursday Night: Heavier rain tapers to lighter showers. Still breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Chance of afternoon showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.