April 2nd weather forecast; sunshine returns

(Thursday, April 2nd, 2020) After a couple of days of sunshine the clouds are returning to the Southern Tier.

A few showers from a retrograding system to the east brings showers to the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

An ocean storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) a bit more across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday.

This will keep us mainly gray Thursday, but it still appears the Southern Tier will be dry.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-40s to near 50 with a pretty stiff, cool breeze too.

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will flirt with us late Thursday night and Friday before pulling away Friday night into the weekend.

This will probably result in clouds continuing to prevail on Friday with hints of sun possible.

We can’t even totally rule out a shower or two, especially in the morning near and east of Syracuse. It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s to round out the week.

The next chance of showers appears to come very late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Thursday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs near 55.

Sunday: A chance of a few scattered showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 50.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers, perhaps some thunderstorms with highs around 60.