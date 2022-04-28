(Thursday, April 28, 2022) Cool and windy, yet dry and sunny weather settles into the Southern Tier.

After a cloudy start to the day, the sun returns in earnest Thursday. However it’s still a cool and breezy day in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s again.

Expect some patches of frost the next couple of mornings too.

Bright and sunny weather continues straight through Friday and this weekend! By then we should have temperatures back to around 50 and eventually 60 or higher at the end of the weekend when we flip the calendar over from April to May. The weather is looking great if you’re running the Bridge Run Sunday!

We’ll keep our weather dry until late Sunday night into Monday when the next cold front brings a chance of showers back to Binghamton.

Thursday: Morning flurries. Increasing sunshine, but still cool and breezy. High mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Some frost is possible. Low around 30. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High around 60.