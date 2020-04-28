April 28 weather forecast; warmer Tuesday

(Tuesday, April 28th 2020) After a couple of dreary days we’re finally dry out for a bit. Enjoy the sunshine before more rain moves in later in the week.

High pressure moves in Tuesday to give us a pretty nice day.

Temperatures warm up a bit Tuesday back into 50s with increasing sunshine.

Wednesday starts dry with highs near 60.

Expect some showers to develop later in the afternoon and evening.

Another slow moving storm could bring some soaking rain back to the Southern Tier Wednesday night all the way through Friday.

The good news is the temperatures won’t be too bad. We’ll keep the temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 through the end of the week.

Since it’s been pretty soggy lately and the rain Thursday could be heavy at times, we will have to pay close attention to streams, creeks, and the river basins for potential flooding.

Tuesday: Dry with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Starts dry. Then showers increase later in the day. Highs mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain showers, heavy at times. Highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Sunday: Chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.