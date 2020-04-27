April 27 weather forecast; Rainy Monday turning nicer Tuesday

(Monday, April 27th 2020) We won’t see that much improvement with the weather Monday. The cold rain and higher elevation snow showers continue.

Things look better by Tuesday.

The low pressure system that gave us the not-so-great Sunday is moving along the New England Coast Monday.

That may seem far away, but it’s close enough to keep a cold rain and some higher elevation snow showers in the forecast throughout the day Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s too.

The low will finally move out enough to dry out Tuesday.

Temperatures warm up a bit Tuesday back into 50s with increasing sunshine.

Wednesday starts dry, but expect some showers to develop later in the afternoon.

Another slow moving storm could bring some soaking rain back to the Southern Tier Wednesday night into Thursday.

The good news is the temperatures won’t be too bad.

We’ll keep the temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 through the end of the week.

Monday: Rain and higher elevation snow showers continue. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Rain showers gradually taper off after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Increasing sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Starts dry. Then showers increase later in the day. Highs mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain showers, heavy at times. Highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Sunday: Chance of showers. Highs near 60.