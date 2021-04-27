April 27, 2021 Weather Forecast: mainly dry until later in the week

(Tuesday, April 27, 2021) Some pretty warm air will park itself over the Southern Tier Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll stay mainly dry until later in the week. Rain will cool things back down heading into the weekend.

A warm front lifted north of the Southern Tier Tuesday morning. This is putting us on the warmer side of the front for the next couple of days.

There is a very good chance of making at run at 70 or higher Tuesday! There will be plenty of dry-time too to enjoy the warmth.

The warm front is expected to keep the Southern Tier in the 70s Wednesday as well. Maybe coming close to 80?!

Our chances for rain showers start to rise Wednesday and through the end of the week as an area of low pressure rides along that warm front and moves into the Northeast. The low on Wednesday could even trigger a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday appears to be our rainiest day. It’s still mild with highs in the 60s. The system will move out the area Friday and cooler weather will settle back in for the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm. Highs upper 70s!

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers. Warm, high upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Cooler. High near 60.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.