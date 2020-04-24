April 24 weather forecast; rain sticks around

(Friday, April 24th 2020) Rain sticks around most of the day Friday, but things gradually dry up. The weekend is a split with dry, mild weather Saturday and cold, rainy, windy weather again Sunday.

The overall cool and unsettled weather pattern we’ve been in doesn’t seem to change next week either.

A system just off the eastern seaboard keeps rain and higher elevation snow showers in the Southern Tier Friday morning through the early afternoon.

High pressure builds in later Friday which will clear out the precipitation and most of the clouds.

The weekend is a split. High pressure keeps Saturday mostly dry and warmer with highs near 60. Another system emerging from the Ohio Valley brings rain back to the area late Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday is not looking great. It’s pretty rainy, windy, and quite chilly all day. This system is a slow mover, so don’t expect to dry out until next Tuesday.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of scattered rain/snow showers in the morning. Some sun develops later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday Night: Some clearing. Lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with the chance of late-day showers. Mild. Highs near 60.

Sunday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers developing by noon. Showers the rest of the day. Highs in the lower 40s.