April 23 weather forecast: Warming temperatures send winter packing

(Friday, April 23, 2021) Bye, Winter. I think many hope that’s the last time we’ll see the snow until next season.

Spring makes a comeback this weekend. We may even flirt with summer-like warmth by mid-next week!

High pressure will return to dry us up and gradually warm things back up into the 50s Friday.

We’ll be into the 60s Saturday.

Saturday will start out sunny. You’ll notice the sun fading behind clouds as the day goes on, but it remains dry.

There are two systems at work to give us rain at the end of the weekend.

There’s one area of low pressuring moving up the east coast, and another moving across the Great Lakes into Canada.

The combination of the two will bring showers into the Southern Tier Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The rain should become lighter and more scattered in nature Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will slip back into the lower 50s by then.

It’s even cooler Monday despite the dry and sunny weather.

After that we make a good run at some real warm weather next week. By Wednesday we should be well into the 70s!

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear, chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: A sunny start. Clouds thicken as the day goes on. Rain holds off until after sunset. Highs around 60. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Widespread rain in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s!

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers. Warm, highs mid 70s.