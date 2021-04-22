April 22 weather forecast; Cold, wintry weather

(Thursday, April 22, 2021) Even though it’s Earth Day, our weather feels and looks a little more like Christmas!

After today’s snow and wintry weather we’ll jump back into spring to end the week and start the weekend.

Many of us woke up to fresh snow on the ground. Very cold air coming in out of Canada has fired up the lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario. Snow showers will linger Thursday morning into the early afternoon before things taper off.

Outside of the lake effect Thursday is quite cold and windy. Wind chill temperatures are back down into the teens and 20s. Brrr!

High pressure will return to dry us up and gradually warm things back up into the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Some rain showers and cooler weather is expected Sunday. After that we make a good run at some real warm weather next week. By Wednesday we should be well into the 70s!

Thursday: Few lake effect rain and snow showers. Cold and windy. Highs near 40. Wind: W 10-20 mph Gusts 30+ mph. Wind chills in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Thursday Night: Gradual clearing. Chilly with a breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wind Chills 15 to 20.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs mid 70s!