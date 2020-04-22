April 22 weather forecast; chilly weather sticks around

Wednesday, April 22nd 2020) It’s going to feel more like early March instead of late April Wednesday.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 on a very gusty northwest wind.

A subtle warm up takes place later this week.

Any morning lake effect snow showers will taper off by lunchtime Wednesday.

Even though we’ll see plenty of sun, bundle up if you’re going to head outdoors at all!

We’ll be lucky if we reach 40 Wednesday afternoon with wind chills in the low 30s.

The overall weather pattern remains cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 and chances of rain showers through the end of the week. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for improvement by the weekend.

Wednesday: Few morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. Highs upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with the chance of some snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of scattered rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with the chance of late-day showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.