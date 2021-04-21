April 21 weather forecast: Unseasonably cold with snow

(Wednesday, April 21, 2021) It’s a wintry couple of days with snow and unseasonably cold temperatures.

It’ll start to feel like spring again by the weekend.

It’s back to winter for a couple of days.

A system is moving out of central Pennsylvania and into New England Wednesday.

It’ll strengthen as it moves north and east and produce a window of steady heavy snow for parts of the Southern Tier midday Wednesday.

Areas south and east of Binghamton and eastern part of the Southern Tier including the Catskills and Poconos will just receive rain and perhaps even some thunderstorms Wednesday.

However, the immediate Binghamton areas and spots north and west will deal with some wet heavy snow Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

A coating on the grassy areas is likely, but a couple of inches can’t be ruled out if it snows hard enough in the higher elevations north of Binghamton by this evening.

Since it is so late in the season and the soil temperature is so warm it will be difficult to accumulate the snow outside of the highest elevations unless the snow does fall at a fast enough rate.

Even colder air spills in Wednesday night into Thursday when we make the transition to lake effect snow.

A band southeast of Lake Ontario that could reach Binghamton could produce an additional coating to an inch or two of new snow by Thursday morning.

Outside of the lake effect Thursday is quite cold and windy.

Wind chill temperatures are back down into the teens and 20s. Brrr!

High pressure will return to dry us up and gradually warm things back up into the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Some rain showers and cooler weather is expected Sunday. After that we make a good run at some real warm weather next week.

Wednesday: Rain steady at times with some snow mixing in for the higher elevations. Thunder can’t be ruled out either. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph Gusts 25+ mph. Little to no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Cold and windy. Some lake effect snow showers. Additional coating to an inch or two of accumulation under the snow bands are possible. Some icing is possible too. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Thursday: Few lake effect rain and snow showers. Cold and windy. Highs near 40. Wind: W 10-20 mph Gusts 30+ mph. Wind chills in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Friday: Increasing sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs mid 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 60.