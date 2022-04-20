(Wednesday, April 20, 2022) After record breaking snowfall, we can put winter behind us and look forward to the slow return of spring weather this week.

While many are still digging out of wet snow and crews work to restore power, the sun is coming back. That will be a nice sight to see.

Even though it’s dry and sunny Wednesday, we’re still a little cool and breezy. Highs will only make it to the mid 40s with a bit of a wind chill. The wind is still blowing at about 20mph throughout the day.

The wind will shift more to the south tonight and into Thursday which will help warm the temperatures up a bit. Thursday should reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. There will also be some scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon as well. Less than a half inch of rain is expected.

Rain tapers off by Friday. We’ll keep it dry and partly to mostly sunny Friday and into the weekend. Each day warms up a little bit more too to feel more like April. By Sunday many spots in the Southern Tier could be pushing 70!

Unfortunately, don’t get too used to the 70s because a cold front Monday night is going to bring a pattern change back to unseasonably cool weather to close out April and start May.

Wednesday: Increasing sun. Breezy. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear at first, then increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: NE shifting SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening rain showers. Windy. Highs mid 50s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few passing showers possible. High upper 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 70.

Monday: Chance of some rain showers. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with showers. High mid 50s.