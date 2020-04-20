April 20 weather forecast; below average temperatures return

(Monday, April 20th 2020) It’s a sunny, quiet start to our week before things turn chilly and unsettled again. More rain and cooler weather returns by Tuesday.

The new week starts out with a good deal of sunshine, but it will be a bit cool for late April as highs struggle to reach the mid 50s.

The wind will be pretty light though, so it should feel pretty good Monday afternoon under the late April sun. So enjoy!

Come Tuesday our weather turns active again and cool. Our next cold front passes by from west to east.

Expect more rain showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Some precipitation could change over to higher elevation snow showers later in the day behind the cold front Tuesday.

This front will also draw in pretty cold air Wednesday. We’ll be lucky if we reach 40 Wednesday afternoon.

The overall weather pattern remains cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 and chances of rain showers through the end of the week.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for improvement by the weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny, but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: Light and variable.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and higher elevation snow showers. Highs around 45.

Wednesday: Few morning showers. Then a mix of Sun and clouds. Chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of scattered rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.