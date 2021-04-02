April 2 weather forecast: Winter chill sticks around

(Friday, April 2nd, 2021) The winter chill will stick around Friday before more seasonable temperatures return this Easter weekend.

High pressure builds in again Friday to at least bring some sunshine by the end of the day and into the weekend. Temperatures will still stay in the 30s Friday with wind chill temperatures in the teens to near 20.

It’s a cold start to the day Saturday, but with the sunshine we should top off around 50 degrees in the afternoon.

A few showers passing by Saturday night and early Sunday morning can’t be ruled out.

These showers shouldn’t impact any sunrise Easter services. Easter Sunday looks fairly pleasant with some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures will try to warm a little bit heading into next week. The weather stays rather quiet and dry too. A few showers mid-next week are possible.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs low 30s. Wind: NW 10-15mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Low around 20. Wind: NW 3-6mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance of passing showers at night. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 4-8mph.

Saturday Night: Chance of passing rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: Light southwest.

Easter Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High near 60.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs around 60.