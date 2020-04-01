April 1st weather forecast; a little sun possible

(Wednesday, April 1st, 2020) Wednesday starts off pretty cloudy and showery, but no April Fools joke here. The sun gradually comes back as the day goes on.

We’re still under the influence of stubborn cloud cover and rain showers Wednesday morning.

There’s a weak system off the New Jersey coast that is going to keep our weather drear for just a little bit longer.

As the day goes on we’ll notice more breaks of sunshine and blue sky.

It looks to stay mainly dry and slowly turning milder to end the week too!

Highs should return to the 50s if not Thursday then likely Friday and some sun could shine too.

The next chance of showers appears to come very late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Wednesday: Mainly dry with a little sun possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs near 55.

Sunday: A chance of a few scattered showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 50.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.