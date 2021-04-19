April 19 weather forecast: Mild weather with chance of showers

(Monday, April 19, 2021) Our weather is mild again Monday with a few showers from time to time. It’s cooler Tuesday and even chillier mid-week when we run the chance of snow showers.

A weak system is moving just to our south Monday. Among the intervals of sun and clouds there will be some isolated showers mainly east of I-81/I-88.

It’s possible some of these showers could produce thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Monday night and Tuesday morning a cold front will pass by.

There will be a few showers from this front overnight, but the biggest thing we’ll notice is the drop in the temperatures.

We’ll go from around 60 Monday to around 50 Tuesday.

Once the morning showers taper off we’ll stay dry the rest of the day.

Then our focus will shift to our next chance of widespread rain and some snow mixing in.

A system is forecast to move out of the Tennessee valley and move into the northeast.

It is expected to strengthen as it’s on the move Wednesday.

The exact track still needs to be nailed down because a shift east or west could make a difference in how much precipitation we get and how much rain versus snow will fall.

Since it is so late in the season and the soil temperature is so warm it will be difficult to accumulate the snow outside of the highest elevations.

It does look like we turn cold enough Wednesday night into Thursday for some lake effect snow showers at times.

High pressure will return to dry us up and gradually warm things back up in time for the weekend.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with some passing showers. Low in the lower 40s. Wind: S 3-6 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Lingering showers possible. Highs around 50.

Friday: Increasing sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs mid 50s.