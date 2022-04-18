(Monday, April 18, 2022) The calendar may say it’s mid-April, but we’re in store for some snow. There could even be enough for some of the Southern Tier to do some shoveling by Tuesday.

Monday starts off with sunshine, but clouds quickly move in, and eventually some rain and even some snow.

Rain is forecast to begin shortly before or right around sunset Monday evening.

As the temperatures drop closer to freezing, most if not all of the rain will change over from rain to wet slushy snow. The greatest chance for wet snow to really accumulate will be concentrated in the higher elevations farther to the east of Binghamton including the Catskills and northeast Pennsylvania.

There are winter storm alerts for Monday night into Tuesday for Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

Some of us could wake up enough snow on the ground to get the shovels out Tuesday morning. Only about a slushy coating to around 2” of snow is expected for the immediate Binghamton area. Once you go up in elevation and farther east, including the counties part of the winter storm alerts, chances of 4-8” of snow increase.

Snow showers taper off early Wednesday morning. Besides another chance of rain Thursday, the rest of the upcoming week is more April-like as temperatures warm back up to 60 or higher by the weekend.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Showers develop towards sunset. Breezy. High upper 40s. Wind: ESE 10-18 mph.

Monday Night: Rain showers change over to wet snow showers. A coating to around an inch of snow accumulation possible. More for the higher elevations to the east. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Wet snow showers with some afternoon rain showers. Mostly snow for the higher elevations east of Binghamton. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 70.