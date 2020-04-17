April 17 weather forecast; snow showers this evening

(Friday, April 17th 2020) After a quiet start to the day, another round of snow moves into the Southern Tier Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Binghamton and the surrounding areas will be blanketed by another coating to a few inches of new snowfall come dawn Saturday.

Luckily things look better for the weekend.

We’ve been keeping an eye on a developing system out of the Tennessee Valley.

This system is still on track to move across Pennsylvania and into downstate New York Friday and Friday night.

This will come close enough to the Southern Tier to blanket the area with fresh snow. At least a coating up to 2” is the best bet.

Anyone in the higher elevations of the Catskills in Delaware, Otsego, and Sullivan counties and in Northeast PA have the best chance of 2-5” of snow.

Any snow will taper off Saturday morning with increasing sun during the afternoon.

Temperatures only slightly warm up Saturday.

We’ll warm up more in the lower 50s Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front.

An afternoon cold front cold trigger a few rain showers from time to time Sunday.

If you’re looking for a warm up, you won’t find on anytime soon. All signs are pointing towards below normal temperatures through next week and possibly through the end of the month.

Friday: A bit of rain and or snow possibly developing after 4pm. Highs between 40 and 45.

Friday Night: Snow showers. A coating up to 2 or 3” of new snow is possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Brisk and still chilly with a few lingering snow/rain showers possible. Highs near 45.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 50.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.