April 16 weather forecast; snow sticks around

(Thursday, April 16th 2020) Surprise, surprise.

It’s going to be chilly, breezy, in and out of clouds, and some scattered snow showers. Any break in this wintry pattern anytime soon?

We continue to be in a rather unsettled, winter-like pattern the next few days.

There’s enough energy in the atmosphere to generate some scattered snow showers Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures remain well below normal with highs struggling to make it to 40 degrees across the Southern Tier.

But, it’ll feel more like the low 30s when you factor in the wind.

We’ve been watching a system that had the potential to send some accumulating snow our way Friday evening.

Our computer forecast guidance models are coming into better agree that a mix of rain snow can indeed be expected.

What we still have to iron out in the next 24 hours is if there will be accumulating snow, and if so, how much? The odds are high for at least a coating up to 2” by Saturday morning.

We’ll notice some subtle improvements to our weather this weekend.

Temperatures will come up a little bit to near or above 50 Saturday and more so on Sunday.

Some rain showers return Sunday into the start of next week.

Thursday: Brisk and cold with a chance of mainly a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30.

Friday: A bit of rain and or snow possibly developing towards sunset. Highs between 40 and 45.

Saturday: Brisk and still chilly with a few lingering snow/rain showers possible. Highs near 45.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 50.