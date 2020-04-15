April 15 weather forecast; brisk weather sticks around

(Wednesday, April 15th 2020) The brisk feel to the air isn’t going anywhere anytime. We’ll remain in and out of clouds along with passing brief rain and snow showers.

There’s a weak front nearby Wednesday and Thursday.

So, we’re pulling the chance of passing showers both rain and snow out of the forecast for a few days. There will still be a good amount of dry time.

There MAY be a system that provides the Southern Tier with some more widespread snow and or rain Friday afternoon and night. We shall see.

It will be unseasonably chilly the rest of the week with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday through Friday and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

At least these conditions will help with the social distancing.

Wednesday: Chilly with a few snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/graupel. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30.

Thursday: Brisk and cold with a chance of mainly a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: A bit of rain and or snow possibly developing. Highs between 40 and 45.

Saturday: Brisk and still chilly with a few lingering snow/rain showers possible. Highs near 45.

Sunday: A chance of rain possibly mixed with snow. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Slight risk of morning showers. Highs in the lower 40s.