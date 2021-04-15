April 15 weather forecast, chilly and rainy

(Thursday, April 15, 2021) Our weather turns chilly and rainy the next couple of days.

Have the warm and waterproof gear on hand as we close out the weekend.

The weekend looks drier, but still on the cool side.

A piece of the stubborn system that has been parked over the Great Lakes for over a week now will break off and move just to our south Thursday and move off the coast of New Jersey.

It’ll strengthen too as this happens.

This will set up the Southern Tier with periods of cold rain showers Thursday.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Heads up for the higher elevations of Delaware, Otego, and Sullivan counties including the Catskills and Poconos, you could be dealing with a coating to a few inches of wet snow come Friday morning.

Showers linger Friday before we should turn at least drier heading into the start of the weekend.

It’s mainly dry this weekend too, but the clouds could be stubborn at times.

Our weather pattern is looking cool and unsettled again next week.

Thursday: Breezy and raw with periods of rain. Highs in the 40s. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Rainy. Some higher elevations snow showers. Low mid 40s. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday: Breezy with morning rain and snow showers which gradually taper later in the day. High in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Slight risk of showers. Otherwise intervals of sun. High near 60.

Monday: Chance of scattered of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.