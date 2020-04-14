April 14 weather forecast; blustery and colder

(Tuesday, April 14th 2020) Monday’s gusty winds and severe weather brought back the chill out of Canada for the rest of the week.

The wind, of course, will add an extra chill to the air.

Gusty winds will ease up somewhat Tuesday, but it will remain blustery with feels like temperatures in the upper 30s. Tuesday looks mainly dry.

There’s a better chance of a few snow and rain showers Wednesday and Thursday, although there will still be a good amount of dry time.

There MAY be a system that provides the Southern Tier with some more widespread snow and or rain Friday afternoon and night. We shall see.

It will be unseasonably chilly the rest of the week with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday through Friday and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

At least these conditions will help with the social distancing.

Tuesday: Brisk and chilly with some sun. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30.

Wednesday: Chilly with a few snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/graupel. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Brisk and cold with a chance of mainly a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: A bit of rain and or snow possibly developing. Highs between 40 and 45.

Saturday: Brisk and still chilly with a few lingering snow/rain showers possible. Highs near 45.

Sunday: A chance of rain possibly mixed with snow. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.