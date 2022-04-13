(Wednesday, April 13, 2022) It turns even warmer this afternoon into Thursday with a few showers and storms, but changes are on the way for the end of the week and holiday weekend.

A warm front moving in and through today with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs warm into the 70s!

We should reach the low 70s Thursday, but as quickly as we warm readings cool back off late Thursday into Good Friday. At least Friday looks pretty dry right now. Temperatures cool back into the 50s to around 60 to end the week.

It likely turns even cooler and possibly somewhat unsettled for Easter weekend around these parts so be prepared to dress warm for the holiday. Right now, Saturday looks to be the most unsettled, but Easter is looking drier than not.

Wednesday: A few scattered showers and storms. Unseasonably warm and breezy with highs in the 70s. Wind: E->S 6-18 mph.

Wednesday Night: Breezy and balmy with a few showers/storm possible. Wind: S 5-10 mph.



Thursday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with some showers and a few storms probable. Any storm that develops could be strong during the midday and afternoon. Highs in the low 70s, but falling back closer to 60 by evening.

Friday: Breezy and cooler with intervals of sun and a chance of a shower. Highs in the mid-50s to near 60.

Saturday: More clouds than not with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Easter Sunday: Chance of a few rain/snow showers and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Clouds increase and cool with a shower possible. High in the 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Chilly with a chance of rain and snow. Highs only in the 40s.