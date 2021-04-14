April 13 weather forecast, mild day

(Wednesday, April 14, 2021) It’s another mild day, but chances of rain go back up later in the day and especially to close out the week.

Wednesday starts out mainly dry with sunshine.

As the day goes on we’ll notice more clouds moving in and possibly a few passing showers.

A piece of the stubborn system that has been parked over the Great Lakes for over a week now will break off and move just to our south later in the day Wednesday.

As it moves off the coast of New Jersey Thursday morning it’ll strengthen as well.

This will set up the Southern Tier with a steadier, chilly rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Heads up for the higher elevations of Delaware, Otego, and Sullivan counties including the Catskills, you could be dealing with a coating to a few inches of wet snow come Friday morning.

Showers linger Friday before we should turn at least drier heading into the start of the weekend. It’s mainly dry this weekend with seasonable temperatures near 60.

Wednesday: Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the afternoon with a shower or two possible to end the day. Highs near 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain showers. Rain steady at times. Low near 4. Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday: Breezy and raw with rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Breezy with showers tapering. High in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Slight risk of showers. Otherwise intervals of sun. High near 60.

Monday: Chance of scattered of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.