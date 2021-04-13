April 12 weather forecast, sun comes out

(Tuesday, April 13, 2021) We’re not quite as rainy, cloudy or cool the next couple of days. At least for now.

A cooler, unsettled pattern will set back up to close out the week.

A little bubble of high pressure will build on Tuesday.

This should provide us with a mainly, if not totally dry day and maybe even a bit of sunshine especially for areas east of the I-81 corridor. Highs will be well into the 50s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry too with increasing clouds and highs warming well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

Another storm system will slowly strengthen and move towards us Wednesday night into Thursday.

This will set up the Southern Tier with a steadier, chilly rain Wednesday night into Thursday that MAY even mix with snow mainly across the higher terrain, especially the Catskills!

Showers linger Friday before we should turn at least drier heading into the start of the weekend.

Tuesday: A little sun will try to develop and it will be milder too. Highs well into the 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 45. Wind: Near Calm.

Wednesday: Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the afternoon with a shower or two possible to end the day. Highs near 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and raw with some rain likely. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Breezy with showers tapering. High in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Intervals of sun with a slight risk for a pop up shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Slight risk of showers. Otherwise intervals of sun. High near 60.

Monday: Slight risk of showers. Otherwise intervals of sun. Highs in the upper 50s.