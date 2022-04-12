(Tuesday, April 12, 2022) Damp start to Tuesday gives way to lots of sunshine for all by the afternoon hours. Even warmer air is on the way for the middle of the week.

A fast moving system slides away from the area this morning producing a damp start, but high pressure moves in quickly and provides a good deal of sunshine developing by the afternoon. Highs are well into the 50s to near 60 once again.

A warm front moves in late tonight into Wednesday with a few scattered showers and possibly an embedded storm or two. Highs warm into the 70s!

We should reach the low to mid 70s Thursday, but as quickly as we warm readings cool back off late Thursday into Good Friday. At least Friday looks pretty dry right now. Temperatures cool back into the 50s to around 60 to end the week.

It tries to turn even cooler for Easter weekend around these parts so be prepared to dress warm for the holiday.

Tuesday: Showers start the day, followed by a drier and brighter late morning and afternoon with lots of sun. Breezy and still mild with highs in the 50s to near 60. Wind: WNW 10-15+ mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible towards daybreak. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Wind: NW->E 2-6 mph.

Wednesday: A few scattered showers and possibly an embedded storm or two. Unseasonably warm and breezy with highs in the 70s.



Thursday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with some showers and a few storms probable. Any storm that develops could be strong during the midday and afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Breezy and cooler with intervals of sun and a chance of a shower. Highs in the mid-50s to near 60.

Saturday: More clouds than not with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Easter Sunday: Chance of a few rain/snow showers and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Clouds increase and cool with a shower possible. High in the 40s to near 50.