(Friday, April 1, 2022) We’re back to the cold and snowy weather Friday to kickstart April. The weekend is a split between sunshine and more showers.

We’re back to the 30s with a rain/snow mix Friday.

Little to no accumulation is expected though.

The breeze will make it feel more like the 20s. You’ll still need the winter coats handy.

Saturday is mainly dry, but on the cooler side. Temperatures aren’t expected to rise too much into the 40s. Sunday does look a bit showery and even cooler. Out of the two weekend days, Saturday is going to be the better outdoor day.

Most of next week looks fairly normal for early April which is highs around 50. April showers threaten the Southern Tier mainly in the second half of next week.

Friday: Few rain or snow showers. High low 40s. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Friday Night: Showers taper and some partial clearing. Lows around 30. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Chance of some scattered rain or snow showers. High low 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Chance of some showers. High mid 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers. High low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Few showers possible. High around 50.