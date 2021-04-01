April 1 weather forecast: Cold and windy

(Thursday, April 1st, 2021) Snow showers taper to lake effect snow showers Thursday.

It stays chilly through the end of the week before more seasonable temperatures return this weekend.

Widespread snow early Thursday morning tapers to scattered lake effect snow showers for the rest of the day.

It’s a cold and windy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Since we should stay above freezing during the day it will be difficult for any additional snow accumulation.

High pressure builds in again Friday to at least bring some sunshine by the end of the day and into the weekend.

This upcoming holiday weekend temperatures moderate, so we’re at least back to seasonable highs in the 50s and dry for the most part.

A few showers passing by Saturday night and early Sunday morning can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will try to warm a little bit heading into next week.

Thursday: Morning snow tapers to lake effect snow showers. Colder and windy. High low 30s. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Wind Chill near 20.

Thursday Night: Few lake effect snow showers. Additional coating to an inch of accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind: NW 10-15mph.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs low 30s. Wind: NW 10-15mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance of passing showers at night. Highs near 50.

Easter Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High near 60.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.