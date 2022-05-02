Our recent dry streak is coming to an end today with a showery, rainy pattern setting up for the Southern Tier over the next few days.

Our next system has brought the rain showers back to the Southern tier Monday morning. The cold front is expected to swing by around lunchtime, so we’ll likely see more scattered rain showers around then.

The clouds and dampness will keep our temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

If you have the outdoor plans for this afternoon and evening, the good news is that the bulk of the rain (which is not much) should be wrapped by then. The grass will still be wet, but at least there shouldn’t be a need for the umbrellas.

There may be a lingering shower or two Monday evening, but all in all, it turns drier. Some patchy fog could develop as well as overnight.

Lows should cool to within a few degrees of 45.

After a quiet and mild Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather will arrive towards sunset Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures warm back to near 70 Tuesday with even a little sun possibly sneaking through at times during.

Once the showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday temperatures cool back into the low 60s midweek.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. High near 60. Wind: SW-NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers taper off. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High around 60.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High near 60.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.