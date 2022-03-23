Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mostly cloudy skies across the Southern Tier. This will continue through the afternoon but rain showers are quick to enter the region this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Delaware County starting tonight at 8 PM and going through 11 AM tomorrow. You can see all Active Weather Alerts on our weather alerts page. All of this active weather is associated with a low-pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s to 40. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Scattered rain showers. Windy. The high in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight low around 40.

Friday: Chance of showers. High in the low 50s. Overnight low around 38.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. The high in the mid 40s. Overnight low around 31.

Sunday: Much colder with some scattered snow showers. High in the mid 30s. Overnight low around 17.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. The high in the mid 20s. Overnight low around 17.