AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 9TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 9TH: 41°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:15 PM

Happy Monday! It is not only going to be a quiet weather day, it is going to be a quiet weather week. Sunshine takes us through our Monday with dry weather and temperatures rising into the low 70s. Overnight, we drop into the upper 30s with clear conditions. Tuesday is another day with plenty of sunshine and the gradual warming trend continues. Temperatures reach the mid-70s on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny conditions hold for the middle and end of the workweek. Our warming trend holds for the middle and end of the workweek as well. Highs are near 80 on Wednesday and then in the 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Active weather returns for the weekend. Shower chances make a comeback for Saturday and Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible on both days. Temperatures hold in the 80s for the weekend.

Have an amazing day and enjoy the sunshine!

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram